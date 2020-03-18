Decatur church offering third daily meal for kids

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools are providing breakfast and lunch for students, even though class is not in session due to coronavirus – and a local church is looking to give students in the city a third meal for the day.

Abundant Life East End Church said starting March 23 it will offer evening meals between 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for children. The church is located at 1806 Beech Street SE.

Bishop David Varner said in an email that the meals will be prepared by the church’s vendor, Valley Services. They will be cold meals in sealed plastic bags.

The meals will be free, Varner said. The only requirement for the USDA is the child’s name and age must be logged, he said. Meals will be to-go and cannot be eaten at the site. The meals also will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals will be added each day to meet demands, he said.

Varner said the church is a sponsor for the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program and Summer Food Service Program.