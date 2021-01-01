Dark days of pandemic: Alabama has bulge of December cases

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference update on COVID-19 restrictions at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has notched almost a third of its coronavirus cases in December.

The alarming bulge in infections has echoed the warnings of medical experts who said the state would see some dark days before a vaccine became widely available. Alabama saw 109,000 of its 361,226 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported in December.

The sharp rise came after the Thanksgiving holiday, and health officials said they are concerned caseloads will again surge in January from the fallout of Christmas and New Year’s gatherings.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said he is concerned things will get worse before they get better.