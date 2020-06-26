D.C. man runs 218 miles to visit Pennsylvania grandmother, raise money

While news about the effects of the coronavirus has become common, so have stories of kindness.

Corey Cappelloni ran 218 miles in seven days to visit his 98-year-old grandmother, who recently recovered from COVID-19, as well as to raise awareness for older adults in isolation amid the pandemic.

Cappelloni began the ultra marathon at his home in Washington, D.C., and ended at the nursing home where his grandmother lives in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He arrived to cheers, flags, and purple balloons – her favorite color.

Cappelloni’s run has raised more than $24,000 for smartphones and tablets to help older adults who are isolated communicate with their loved ones.