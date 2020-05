CVS will begin opening COVID-19 drive-thru test sites across the country today.

50 are expected to open in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Over the next two weeks, the company says they plan to announce hundreds of additional sites.

CVS expects to have one thousand COVID-19 drive-thru test sites up and running by the end of this month, and says their goal is to process one and a half million tests every month going forward.