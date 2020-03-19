Crisis Services has seen a rise in domestic violence calls since home quarantines started due to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - When people are quarantined and working for the home like many of us are, social interaction is limited and there’s not always places to go. Experts are reminding those people that they’re only a call away.

Sexual Assault Educator for Crisis Services of North Alabama, Adde Waggoner said since the COVID-19 outbreak, over the past week and a half they’ve seen a spike in calls to their helpline.

“In times of crisis, when anxiety and uncertainty are high, we see an increase of domestic violence, sexual violence, and child abuse,” said Waggoner.

Experts are stressing that their services are still available, and they always want people in need to contact them.

“We don’t want people to lose hope and we want people to know that we are still there for them,” she said.

Waggoner said if someone has been assaulted and needs services, call them first instead of going straight to the hospital because they have specialized nurses.

“They are specifically trained to be the unbiased evidence collectors in cases of sexual violence," said Waggoner. "They know how to conduct the kits. While we do work with ER staff and hospital staff, nurses, and alike, they aren’t as specially trained as the nurses we have here on staff."

If home quarantine is getting to be too much or you’re experiencing abuse, there are resources available to you.

Crisis Services of North Alabama

24/7 Hotline: (256) 716-1000

Toll-Free: (800) 691-4052

Crisis Text: 256-722-8219 (4 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.)

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24/7 Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Online chat