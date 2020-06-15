‘COVID is not the Chicken Pox’ – Hospital CEO warning against COVID parties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The overall message by Madison County officials Monday during the COVID-19 briefing: Social distance, wear a mask, and practice hand hygiene. That has been their message for some time now. What changed on Monday was Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center telling people not to participate in COVID parties.

COVID Parties

Hudson says she has heard multiple times of people wanting to “get it over with” and have a party with someone confirmed to have coronavirus in order to go ahead and get the virus. She likened the parties to chicken pox parties of the 1960s and 1970s. Hudson addressed anyone thinking of participating in a COVID party by saying “COVID is not the chicken pox.” She called the virus very dangerous as opposed to the chicken pox which she noted rarely sent a child to the hospital for care.

Hudson went on to say approximately 1 in 10 people who is diagnosed with COVID-19 will be admitted to the hospital.

Hudson went on to point out that more experts are advising everyone to wear face coverings. At one time, the advice to wear a mask was mostly focused on protecting others from you. Now, she says, the latest data shows that a face covering reduces a person’s risk of getting coronavirus by roughly 80 percent.

Case Numbers

Madison County has seen a “rapid increase” of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few days. In fact, there have been 222 cases confirmed over the last 14 days.

Hudson says that a large majority of those positive cases are in the 24-49 age group. She also pointed out that approximately 50 percent of the positive cases in that age group are black citizens, which is a larger percentage than the population demographics in Madison County.

She also said that, thankfully, the increase in numbers has not led to an increase in hospitalizations.

Commission Chair Dale Strong reports Huntsville Hospital currently has 12 inpatients who are COVID-19 confirmed. In all, hospitals in north Alabama are treating 39 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Protecting Yourself

Both Hudson and Strong reminded everyone of three ways to keep yourself safe.

Social Distancing – do your best to stay six feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in your house Face Covering – If you can’t ensure a 6-foot radius, make sure you wear a cloth face covering Hand Hygiene – Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.