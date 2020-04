SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Northeast Alabama Health Service will be hosting another drive-thru COVID testing location this weekend.

Those tests will take place at Scottsboro High School on Saturday, April 18th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone who wants to be tested must either be showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.