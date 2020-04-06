COVID-19 testing site opens Monday in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. – United Doctors Family Medical Center is opening a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.

The center, located at 1860 US-431 North will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., however, they will only be testing a certain number of people each day, so the closing time may adjust if there is a large turnout early in the day.

Patients at the site will need to stay in their vehicles at all times with windows rolled up until staff says otherwise. A previous doctor’s order or on-site evaluation by a nurse practitioner is required to receive the order to be tested, since the site will not perform mass testing.

Officials said nobody without symptoms of novel coronavirus or close known positive exposures will be tested.

Patients will need to present their driver’s license and insurance cards.