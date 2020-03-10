COVID-19 testing lagging, Alabama says ramping up efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first coronavirus COVID-19 case in the US was reported on January 21. On March 5, six weeks after the first case was reported in the country, the Alabama Department of Public Health began COVID-19 testing.

While no cases have been reported in Alabama, people have reached out to WHNT News 19 with concerns about being able to access a test. According to ADPH officials, less than 20 have been tested since last Thursday when testing began.

Epidemiologists believe there could be more confirmed COVID-19 cases coming. Malia Jones, an epidemiologist has a doctorate in public health from UCLA. She currently works at UW Madison. She says there might be many more cases than the ones that have been confirmed in the US.

"We understand that test kits haven't been accessible, and that's being rolled out pretty inconsistently, so whether we are doing a good job of testing or not is really a question," said Malia Jones, Ph.D.

ADPH is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing patients for COVID-19.

According to state health officials, some of those criteria including having a fever, or cough, or shortness of breath and having been close to a person diagnosed with COVID-19, being a health care worker, or traveling to certain areas with ongoing virus transmission.

There are situations when the health department has not thought it was appropriate to test people.

"At this time there is not community transmission that we are aware of in the state. So asymptomatic people, which is always going to be most people, don't need to be tested. Calls about people who have no symptoms at all and no other risk factors are not ones that are going to be approved for testing," said Scott Harris, Director of Alabama Department of Public Health.

The test includes two swabs.

"Nose swab and a throat swab, and this is put in a special type of material called viral transport media, and that is then sent to the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery," said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

Dr. Harris says the test can be processed the same day and the state has the capacity to conduct 150 tests a day.

If a person tests positive, Jones says they need to stay home. She says slowing the spread of the COVID-19 will be important to health systems across the nation.

"That's what we're worried about at this point. We're worried about too many people sick at the same time. I can't say whether that's going to happen or not, but I can say the better we do at public health and prevention now, the less drama we're going to have over the next weeks and months," said Jones.

Medical professionals say if a person believes they could have been exposed to COVID-19, they are sick and want a test they need to make sure they call ahead of time before they go to their doctor and tell them what's going on.

Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence announced that all the insurance companies in the US have agreed to waive all copays on coronavirus testing.