COVID-19 test site reopens at John Hunt Park on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A COVID-19 mobile testing site will reopen at John Hunt Park in Huntsville next week, Huntsville Hospital said Thursday afternoon.

The site will be open 1-5 p.m. Monday, July 6. It will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The mobile test site is for people who aren’t showing symptoms but have had recent exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Doctor’s orders aren’t required, but people are asked to bring a health insurance card and their driver’s license or other photo identification.

People who are showing possible COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath are asked to use the Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic at 120 Governor’s Drive. The clinic is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

The decision to reopen the mobile testing site comes at a time when positive COVID-19 cases are surging, and officials said the demand for testing has increased as well. Huntsville Hospital said it is testing more than 1,000 people a week.

The mobile clinic is a joint effort from Huntsville Hospital, Thrive Alabama and the city of Huntsville.