COVID-19 is trimming business at barbershops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The COVID-19 pandemic is also impacting the beauty industry. It's trimming business at barbershops and forcing barbers to figure out what's next.

The Fade Factory is still open for business

"We're letting our clients know when they're calling us, 'are we still open?' -- Yes." Francisco Lazo runs the Fade Factory. He has to manage two locations. One is in Huntsville and another is in Madison.

"The Madison location was doing between 100 and 120 people a week and this location was doing about 100 as well," said Lazo.

Just a week ago, he noticed an increase in appointment cancellations, which isn't the normal for a popular shop.

"We were seeing what was going on in other barbershops and the beauty industry just through Facebook and Instagram," said Lazo. "We started seeing that they were taking a hit."

The shop's popular, so where are the customers?

Businesses like the Fade Factory rely on people coming through the door to make money, but when more than 50% of their clientele isn't showing up because of the coronavirus outbreak -- the buzzing sound of clippers seems to fade.

"Now that we're in week two," said Lazo, "as far as actually feeling the effect, we wanted to send out a mass email through our scheduling system to let everybody know that we're trying to take the proper precautions."

The barbers are wearing gloves, wiping down chairs, and washing their hands frequently. They're following rules a lot of businesses are practicing.

The COVID-19 situation could be a waiting game for business owners

"There's nothing we can do but ride this out," said Lazo.

He's hopeful customers will walk right in.

"Do not stop coming in until further notice," he said. "We're gonna have an influx of people. I know it’s gonna happen just due to cabin fever. People want to get to a normal life."

Lazo said the Fade Factories in Huntsville and Madison will be able to sustain themselves financially for two or three months maximum. However, smaller barbershops could be experiencing worse cutbacks.