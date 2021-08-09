COVID-19 hospitalizations spike across Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital officials announced Monday that they are halting inpatient elective surgeries at their locations in Madison County beginning August 9th due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

As of Sunday, there were 2,047 COVID-19 inpatients across the state according to the Alabama Hospital Association. There were 581 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 300 were on ventilators.

On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,134 COVID-19 inpatients.

The data marks a steep increase in cases from a month ago when only about 250 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

ADPH is also reporting high community transmission rates across the state.

Only Choctaw County is reporting less than 10 percent of COVID tests returning negative. Every other county is seeing double digits, some as high as 44 percent. Statewide the percent positive in tests in the last 7 days is 23.3 percent, which is the highest the 7-day moving average has ever been.