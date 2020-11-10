COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across Madison, Morgan Counties

We are now months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and hospitalization numbers in north Alabama are similar to the ones we had in the summer.

Cases have risen 23 percent in the Huntsville Hospital healthcare system since Friday.

Hospitalizations jumped to 25 percent in Madison County. That’s more than the state-wide increase in hospitalizations, which was 19 percent since Saturday.

There are 189 inpatients in the system which is similar to the spike we saw back in August.



Outside of Madison County, Morgan County has the next highest number of hospitalizations.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Anita Walden says on Monday they had 29 inpatients.

Walden continued to say statewide, 49 percent of COVID-19 patients require ICU care. Of those ICU patients, around 40 percent need a ventilator.

She also says that the largest number of people testing positive are 25-49, but the largest number of deaths are from those 65 years or older.