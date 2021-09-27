COVID-19 hospitalizations down but the number of deaths still increasing

ALABAMA (WHNT) – While COVID-19 hospitalizations were down last week the number of deaths still increased.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says while the decrease in cases looks promising, it does not mean the worst is behind us.

Alabama hospitals saw a 23% decrease in hospitalizations last week treating 500 fewer patients according to AL.com.

At the state’s peak in January, there were around 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, but the ADPH reported on Sunday they were treating 1,556 patients.

While cases are down, the number of deaths is still increasing. The ADPH reported 900 deaths last week which is nearly double the total from the week before.

When it comes to testing, fewer people tested positive. 13.6% of tests in Alabama were positive and that number sat at 14.4% in Madison County.

While the number of hospitalizations and positive tests have improved the ADPH still urges Alabamians to remain vigilant in preventative measures especially for those who are in frequent contact with young children who are not eligible for the vaccine yet.