COVID-19 forced CASA to change its ‘whole way’ of serving elderly clients

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Precautionary measures are ramping up as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

CASA of Madison County has to completely rework how it cares for our aging population, and that care is coming in the form of a box.

CASA created isolation kits. It's simply a box of food and supplies for the elderly.

Effects of COVID-19

CASA of Madison County suspended its wheelchair ramp service. The vegetable garden is closed, and forget about face to face contact with the most vulnerable age group for COVID-19.

"As this coronavirus situation evolves we've had to change our whole way of delivering services."

Executive Director Ann Anderson said CASA works with our aging and homebound neighbors.

"Generally our volunteers are allowed to go into the client's homes," said Anderson. "Staff goes on home visits. We meet with our clients. We connect with our clients. We can't do that. That's not what we can do today."

Do you care to help?

All this week - staff have been delivering care packages to only elderly clients.

"As a precaution, we are telling our volunteers to go to the door. We call the client. Remind them we coming out. We're dropping the boxes off on their doorstep," said Anderson.

They can't drop off boxes without supplies. CASA needs toilet paper, canned food items, and other goods to help its homebound clients.

Here's how you can help

If you have donations - give CASA a call and a staff member will come to your car and pick up your supplies. Remember - CASA needs toilet paper and non-perishable food for its elderly clients.

Below is a list of food and supplies to get OR you can donate here online.

Small plastic bottles (for breaking down large containers of hand soap)

Glucerna Snacks

Low Sodium/Heart Health Canned Soups

Low Sodium Canned Veggies

Heart Health Cereals (low or no sugar added)

Dry Milk

Canned spam or Vienna sausages

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Canned Fruit (no sugar added)

Spaghetti Sauces

Peanut Butter

Pasta

Canned Chicken

Canned Beans

Bread

Eggs