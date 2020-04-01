COVID-19 causes widespread wedding day woes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Future newlyweds may need to rethink their big day – at least in the short term.

We were headed into peak wedding season, but soon-to-be brides may not get everything they've dreamed of all their lives. COVID-19 changed a lot of plans.

Planning for the BIG DAY

Most brides spend months planning the moment that would solidify their relationships.

"He picked our wedding date to be our 4 year anniversary which is April 18," said future bride Kailey Lones. "Everything was fine until three weeks ago – until it wasn't fine."

The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. Lones expected 200 guests to come to her wedding, but now the new guest list will barely reach the double digits.

"I never thought in a million years which family members could come to my wedding," said Lones.

Until reality sets in

Brides are either downsizing or postponing their wedding days altogether.

"We've had a lot of freaking out for lack of a better term," said Kelsey Hyche. "A lot of brides scrambling trying to figure out what to do."

Kelsey Hyche is a rental manager for Riverside Event Venue in Madison County.

"A lot of people don't think about how wedding vendors are also small businesses," said Hyche. "So this can be make or break for a lot of wedding vendors."

Riverside was stepping into its busiest time of year.

"Now I'm having to change venues," said Lones. "None of my vendors will be there. I have to make my flowers by myself. It’s just a lot."

To do or not to do

This is a reality many brides are facing throughout the country.

Hyche said brides can still plan their dream weddings even though we're going through a pandemic right now.

"This is a temporary time," said Hyche. "We're hoping that it's going to be sooner than later."

Regardless of what happens, Lones said she isn't giving up on saying "I do" in two and half weeks.

"We just want to be married," she said. "At the end of the day that's all that matters."

Need wedding disaster support?

Couples don't have to feel alone during this time. There's a Facebook group called "Wedding Disaster Support: COVID-19." That's right - you can vent with other brides with widespread wedding woes.

Thousands of soon-to-be brides are waiting for their turns to walk down the aisle, and a lot of them are figuring out what to do during this pandemic. Postponing, or worse, canceling their wedding day has caused a lot of heartache.

"It’s so nice because they understand and you really go through this state of depression. That might sound crazy but as a girl – my fiancé’s like it’s OK – you dream of this day for so long, and everything is just ruined three weeks out," said Lones.

As of today, the Facebook bridal support group has more than 3,000 members.