(WHNT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 4 reached 897,885 COVID-19-related deaths and 76 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 41.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Feb. 3, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Tallapoosa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (15,217 fully vaccinated)

23.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (213 total deaths)

50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,086 (10,934 total cases)

8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#49. Limestone County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (37,501 fully vaccinated)

23.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (243 total deaths)

29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,798 (23,540 total cases)

5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#48. St. Clair County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (34,186 fully vaccinated)

22.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (379 total deaths)

20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,955 (24,128 total cases)

7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#47. Butler County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (7,463 fully vaccinated)

22.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 560 (109 total deaths)

59.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,835 (4,830 total cases)

0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#46. Lee County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (64,170 fully vaccinated)

21.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (288 total deaths)

50.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,191 (36,514 total cases)

11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#45. Russell County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (22,667 fully vaccinated)

21.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (71 total deaths)

65.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,475 (9,549 total cases)

34.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#44. Geneva County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (10,354 fully vaccinated)

20.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 541 (142 total deaths)

54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,405 (5,886 total cases)

10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#43. Coosa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (4,235 fully vaccinated)

19.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (53 total deaths)

41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,259 (2,800 total cases)

4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#42. Etowah County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (41,013 fully vaccinated)

19.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 536 (548 total deaths)

52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,751 (27,358 total cases)

6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#41. Pike County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (13,496 fully vaccinated)

17.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (118 total deaths)

1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,438 (7,099 total cases)

14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#40. Clay County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (5,407 fully vaccinated)

17.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (72 total deaths)

55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,709 (3,932 total cases)

18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#39. Houston County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (44,548 fully vaccinated)

14.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (451 total deaths)

21.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,535 (23,861 total cases)

10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#38. Conecuh County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (5,122 fully vaccinated)

14.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 522 (63 total deaths)

48.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,997 (2,775 total cases)

8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#37. Autauga County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (23,767 fully vaccinated)

14.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (168 total deaths)

14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,537 (14,826 total cases)

5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#36. Tuscaloosa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (88,983 fully vaccinated)

14.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (691 total deaths)

6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,874 (52,074 total cases)

0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#35. Monroe County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (8,827 fully vaccinated)

13.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (70 total deaths)

3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,425 (5,064 total cases)

2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#34. Franklin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (13,359 fully vaccinated)

13.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (120 total deaths)

9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,558 (9,270 total cases)

17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#33. Morgan County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (50,983 fully vaccinated)

13.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (452 total deaths)

7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,537 (34,153 total cases)

13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#32. Lamar County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (5,916 fully vaccinated)

13.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (61 total deaths)

25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,846 (3,430 total cases)

0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#31. Barbour County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (10,801 fully vaccinated)

11.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (85 total deaths)

2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,458 (5,297 total cases)

14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#30. Dallas County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (16,278 fully vaccinated)

11.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 605 (225 total deaths)

72.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,158 (7,870 total cases)

15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#29. Henry County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (7,641 fully vaccinated)

10.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (67 total deaths)

10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,737 (4,256 total cases)

1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#28. Marshall County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (43,028 fully vaccinated)

10.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (345 total deaths)

1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,006 (26,135 total cases)

7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#27. Washington County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (7,322 fully vaccinated)

9.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (53 total deaths)

7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,205 (3,462 total cases)

15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#26. Elmore County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (36,348 fully vaccinated)

9.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (311 total deaths)

9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,361 (22,220 total cases)

9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#25. Lauderdale County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (41,875 fully vaccinated)

8.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (338 total deaths)

4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,569 (22,783 total cases)

2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#24. Calhoun County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (51,969 fully vaccinated)

7.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (558 total deaths)

39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,708 (30,342 total cases)

6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#23. Coffee County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (23,981 fully vaccinated)

7.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (208 total deaths)

13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,655 (12,905 total cases)

1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#22. Lawrence County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (15,194 fully vaccinated)

6.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (144 total deaths)

24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,741 (7,158 total cases)

13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#21. Macon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (8,350 fully vaccinated)

6.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (71 total deaths)

12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,500 (3,704 total cases)

18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#20. Walker County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (29,332 fully vaccinated)

6.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 627 (398 total deaths)

78.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,829 (17,677 total cases)

11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#19. Dale County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (22,794 fully vaccinated)

6.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (207 total deaths)

19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,250 (11,924 total cases)

3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#18. Colbert County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (25,916 fully vaccinated)

5.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (219 total deaths)

12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,903 (15,414 total cases)

11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#17. Perry County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (4,199 fully vaccinated)

4.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (40 total deaths)

27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,977 (1,961 total cases)

12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#16. Pickens County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (9,530 fully vaccinated)

3.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (93 total deaths)

33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,491 (4,881 total cases)

2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#15. Jackson County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (24,666 fully vaccinated)

3.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (211 total deaths)

16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,475 (14,184 total cases)

9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#14. Mobile County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (199,369 fully vaccinated)

2.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (1,468 total deaths)

1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,163 (108,108 total cases)

4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#13. Lowndes County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (4,735 fully vaccinated)

1.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (68 total deaths)

99.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,002 (2,529 total cases)

3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#12. Greene County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (3,991 fully vaccinated)

0.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (47 total deaths)

65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,650 (1,756 total cases)

13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#11. Sumter County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (6,109 fully vaccinated)

0.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (43 total deaths)

1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,355 (2,281 total cases)

26.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#10. Baldwin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (110,597 fully vaccinated)

0.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (616 total deaths)

21.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,779 (53,083 total cases)

5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#9. Clarke County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (11,806 fully vaccinated)

1.0% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (93 total deaths)

12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,791 (6,801 total cases)

14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#8. Montgomery County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (113,894 fully vaccinated)

1.6% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (815 total deaths)

2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,265 (52,692 total cases)

7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#7. Bullock County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (5,155 fully vaccinated)

3.0% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (48 total deaths)

35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,226 (2,245 total cases)

11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#6. Wilcox County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (5,384 fully vaccinated)

4.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (39 total deaths)

7.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,135 (2,711 total cases)

4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#5. Marengo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (10,015 fully vaccinated)

7.3% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (96 total deaths)

45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,190 (4,563 total cases)

3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#4. Jefferson County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (370,657 fully vaccinated)

13.7% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (2,089 total deaths)

9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,809 (176,555 total cases)

6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#3. Hale County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (8,741 fully vaccinated)

20.6% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 648 (95 total deaths)

84.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,210 (4,426 total cases)

20.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#2. Madison County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (224,206 fully vaccinated)

21.4% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (821 total deaths)

37.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,392 (83,501 total cases)

10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

#1. Choctaw County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (8,088 fully vaccinated)

29.7% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (33 total deaths)

25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,171 (1,784 total cases)

43.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama