(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 16 reached 926,680 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 15, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Marshall County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (349 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,812 (26,915 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (314 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

#49. Mobile County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (1,514 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,254 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (27 new deaths, -4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,785 (110,677 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (1,382 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#48. Montgomery County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (832 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,242 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (7 new deaths, -46% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,800 (53,903 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (620 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#47. Blount County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (213 total deaths)

— 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,233 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,186 (14,564 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (198 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#46. Lauderdale County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (349 total deaths)

— 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,179 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.6 (8 new deaths, +60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,447 (23,597 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 464 (430 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#45. Morgan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (461 total deaths)

— 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,108 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (6 new deaths, -14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,515 (35,323 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (578 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#44. Wilcox County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (40 total deaths)

— 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,104 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,138 (2,815 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 492 (51 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#43. Elmore County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (317 total deaths)

— 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,066 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,969 (22,713 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (222 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#42. Franklin County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (123 total deaths)

— 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,048 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,872 (9,682 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (133 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#41. Clarke County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (93 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,032 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,460 (6,959 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (59 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

#40. Henry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (68 total deaths)

— 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,024 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,498 (4,387 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (67 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#39. Cullman County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (332 total deaths)

— 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #1,011 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,692 (24,035 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (347 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#38. Macon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (72 total deaths)

— 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #998 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,021 (3,798 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (33 new cases, -66% change from previous week)

#37. Colbert County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (224 total deaths)

— 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #951 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,846 (15,935 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (254 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#36. Coffee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (213 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, -89% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,242 (13,212 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (172 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#35. Talladega County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (331 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #902 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, -91% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,042 (21,628 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (306 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#34. Chilton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (185 total deaths)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #890 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,316 (10,359 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (141 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#33. Jackson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (215 total deaths)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #889 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,581 (14,755 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (250 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#32. Escambia County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (153 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #873 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,998 (9,890 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (122 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#31. DeKalb County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (300 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,650 (18,343 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (297 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#30. St. Clair County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (384 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #795 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,590 (24,696 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (335 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#29. Dale County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (212 total deaths)

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #785 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.2 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,057 (12,321 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (236 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#28. Bibb County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (97 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,208 (6,317 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (93 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

#27. Houston County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (458 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #767 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, -89% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,235 (24,602 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (381 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#26. Cleburne County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (65 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #758 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,528 (3,508 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (66 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#25. Lawrence County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (145 total deaths)

— 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,540 (7,421 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (136 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#24. Chambers County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (149 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #671 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,194 (8,378 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (75 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#23. Lamar County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (62 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #666 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,650 (3,541 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (66 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#22. Perry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (41 total deaths)

— 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #598 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,571 (2,014 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (31 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#21. Marion County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (139 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #555 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,413 (7,847 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (89 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

#20. Pickens County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (95 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #507 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,103 (5,003 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (77 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#19. Bullock County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (49 total deaths)

— 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #473 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,433 (2,266 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (8 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#18. Winston County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (116 total deaths)

— 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #446 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,279 (7,391 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 694 (164 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#17. Coosa County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (53 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #428 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,859 (2,864 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (30 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

#16. Calhoun County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (568 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #417 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (3 new deaths, -73% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,459 (31,195 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (470 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#15. Marengo County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (97 total deaths)

— 42.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #367 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,879 (4,693 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (80 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

#14. Conecuh County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 522 (63 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #332 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,336 (2,816 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (18 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#13. Tallapoosa County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (216 total deaths)

— 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #278 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,728 (11,193 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (134 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#12. Fayette County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 546 (89 total deaths)

— 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #254 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,763 (4,526 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (49 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#11. Etowah County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 548 (560 total deaths)

— 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #249 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (7 new deaths, -22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,651 (28,278 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 588 (601 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#10. Clay County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (73 total deaths)

— 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #242 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,518 (4,039 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (73 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

#9. Geneva County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (146 total deaths)

— 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,239 (6,105 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (119 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#8. Covington County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 572 (212 total deaths)

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #205 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,678 (9,143 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (97 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#7. Butler County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 576 (112 total deaths)

— 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #199 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,699 (4,998 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 427 (83 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#6. Greene County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (48 total deaths)

— 64.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #172 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,032 (1,787 total cases)

— 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (18 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#5. Dallas County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 608 (226 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,005 (8,185 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (214 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

#4. Crenshaw County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 610 (84 total deaths)

— 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #143 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,186 (3,744 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (57 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

#3. Walker County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 631 (401 total deaths)

— 75.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #121 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,655 (18,202 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (337 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

#2. Hale County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 655 (96 total deaths)

— 81.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #97 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,824 (4,516 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (51 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#1. Lowndes County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 709 (69 total deaths)

— 96.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

— #53 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,599 (2,587 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (32 new cases, -18% change from previous week)