Coronavirus impacts in nearby states

Here in north Alabama, we're only miles from three bordering states: Tennessee, Georgia, and Mississippi.

With Alabama being one of the last states to get a confirmed case, those states had them much earlier.

As of Friday morning, there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. In Mississippi, that number is actually less, coming in at 13 cases. In Tennessee, there are 52. In Georgia, 121, and south of us in Florida, 160 cases.

Fortunately, nobody in our state has died from a result of this virus, but that's not the same for other states. In Mississippi and Tennessee, they have also seen zero deaths.

However, in Georgia, there has been one, and in Florida, 5 deaths are confirmed as a result of COVID-19.

These numbers are constantly changing, so be sure to check our website often for updates.