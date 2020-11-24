Congressman Aderholt now out of quarantine

Rep. Robert Aderholt is officially out of quarantine after 14 days. A statement from Aderholt’s office says the congressman never tested positive for coronavirus, nor did he become sick.

We first learned of his quarantine period on November 11. That’s when we learned that Aderholt was in close contact for several hours with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.

As is recommended by the CDC, Aderholt remained in quarantine for a full 14 days. He did so even though he tested negative for coronavirus multiple times.

Below is the advice from the CDC website on who needs to quarantine:

People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19—excluding people who have had COVID-19 within the past 3 months.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms again within 3 months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms.

What counts as close contact?

You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more

You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19

You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)

You shared eating or drinking utensils

They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you

Stay home and monitor your health

Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19

Watch for fever (100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19