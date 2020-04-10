Confusion after Huntsville church broadcasts 2019 Palm Sunday service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - First Baptist in Huntsville has been closed to in-person services due to COVID-19 restrictions for almost four weeks, but church leaders said the police have been called to the church several times recently.

First Baptist aired 2019's Palm Sunday service last Sunday. Some viewers who tuned in thought they were holding a packed service in the church and notified law enforcement.

Travis Collins, First Baptist Church Senior Pastor, wants to assure the community that they are following CDC guidelines and are not holding in-person services at this time.

The church plans to include a disclaimer message on previously broadcast services moving forward. Easter Sunday service this weekend will be a rebroadcast of last year's service.