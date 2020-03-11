Concerns over COVID-19 impacting stock market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Wall Street rallied Tuesday morning, just one day after a historic rout that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average drop by 2,013 points, the most ever.

The Dow soared by almost 800 points at the opening bell, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each notching up gains of around 3 percent.

Global stock markets plummeted Monday. The dow fell more than two thousand points, close to eight percent based largely on concern over the coronavirus.

The bloodbath on wall street began as soon as the markets opened Monday. A few minutes after the opening bell the market fell so far, so fast, trading was halted for 15 minutes.

Financial advisor Dustin Haraway says the stock market has pulled back over the last three to four weeks, but at Monday's closing bell the numbers were alarming.

"At the close yesterday we were down about 18%, almost 19% from the previous high back mid-January," said Haraway.

Trading was halted Monday morning when the dow sank over 2,000 points amid fear of the spreading COVID-19 virus.

"A lot of the people getting out of the market, a lot of the people selling is we believe fear induces right now. We haven't seen economic data that would back that up that the selling is warranted," said Haraway.

Along with the spreading coronavirus-- an oil price war between the Russians and Saudis sent the market spiraling on Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also plunged.

"We saw some price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia in the energy market that was a large contributing factor. That coupled with the coronavirus we experienced a seven and a half percent loss," said Haraway.

Haraway says investors should hold tight, now is not the time to sell stocks.

"I like to say, we don't jump off the roller coaster in the middle of the ride. You understand as an equity investor that markets move up and down. But over long multiple cycles, markets always go up," said Haraway.

The financial markets are volatile. The dow closed Tuesday up almost 5% and over 1,100 points.

The rebound in stocks came after President Donald Trump said on Monday he will take “major” steps to ease concerns about the economy in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Trump said he would be meeting with congressional Republicans on Tuesday to discuss payroll tax cuts.