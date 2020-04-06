Community gathers at Athens-Limestone Hospital to pray for those on the frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - People parked and prayed Sunday night at the Athens-Limestone Hospital. It's part of a statewide effort to pray for workers in the health care community, as well as first responders and essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

For one attendee, it was praying for friends.

"I've got some family friends. One of my friends over there drives an ambulance so we are just going to hold a vigil tonight and pray for them," said Robert Dockery. "Take a moment of prayer because what they are doing is very dangerous right now."

Parking and praying is a time for people in the community to know we are all in this together even though we are separated. A prayer vigil was also held last Sunday. Attendees say they hope the weekly tradition continues through the duration of the pandemic.