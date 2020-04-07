Community Foundation raises $180,000 to help greater Huntsville nonprofits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville says donors have raised more than $180,000 in the last three weeks to help nonprofits who have been overburdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money raised will allow the foundation to help 14 local organizations continue to provide basic needs and health and wellness resources for our community.

The recipients are:

Catholic Center of Concern will assist residents who are confronted with emergency circumstances that cause financial hardship by providing assistance with utilities, rent, diapers/wipes, and life-threatening prescribed medications.

Lincoln Village is supporting the members of its community with assistance to purchase basic necessities including food, toiletries, and diapers and assisting with rent and utilities.

The CARE Center will provide citizens in its community with food assistance and financial crisis support.

The Salvation Army is providing onsite support as well as rental assistance and utility assistance to families and individuals.

HEALS is working hard to keep some of its clinics open so their patients are able to continue care and medications and keep them out of the ER.

Huntsville Hospital Foundation is providing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for the safety of employees.

Thrive Alabama is working to make sure their patients’ health needs are taken care of in a safe and protected environment through the addition of Telehealth capabilities.

Asbury Church’s Food Pantry is providing food bags to those experiencing food insecurity during the school shutdown.

Downtown Rescue Mission is providing a clean indoor shelter, showers, and food to help the homeless population avoid this virus and limit spreading it to others.

First Stop is working to ensure the health and safety of their homeless clients while also continuing to offer needed services.

Food Bank of North Alabamais continuing to distribute food to people in need in Madison County through their network of partners and via drive-through mobile pantries.

The Legacy Center provides support for older adults by offering essential services, such as grocery and food delivery, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madison County 310 Board serves individuals with intellectual disabilities and are in need of basic essential supplies to ensure their health and safety.

Manna House provides food, meals, hygiene, and baby items both at their location and through deliveries to those in need.

The group said its grants committee is meeting weekly to assess community needs, review new grant applications and award additional grant funding. In all, about 30 area nonprofits have asked for about $700,000 in aid, according to the foundation.

The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville created its emergency relief fund after the tornado outbreak on April 27, 2011, and reactivated it a few weeks ago to collect donations for COVID-19 relief efforts.