Collinsville health and rehab employee dies of COVID-19

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – One employee at Collinsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation died of COVID-19 on June 30, according to the Director of Nursing.

13 employees at the Collinsville facility have tested positive since March. Nine of those were in quarantine but have since returned after getting multiple negative retest results.

In DeKalb County, there have been dozens of cases and several deaths in nursing homes and rehab centers.

Three Crossville Health and Rehabilitation residents have died from the COVID-19, according to spokesperson Joe Perkins.

49 other residents tested positive but were asymptomatic.

Perkins said 36 employees have tested positive, with only two showing these symptoms.

Both facilities say they do multiple symptom checks on residents each day.