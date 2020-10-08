College students create FREE website to help ALL through COVID-19

With back to back hurricanes and COVID-19 happening in our communities– it’s created a lot of loneliness. Two college seniors decided to their seclusion to make a rough time into something positive.

WKRG News 5 talked to the young creators of the website Quarantine Buddy–which has helped people worldwide.

Quarantine Buddy is a free website that has matched up over 175,000 people. Sam Brickman and Jordan Goldzweig are the founders and say it’s free and it’s as simple as a click of a button.

Brickman says, “We were both sent home from Cornell at the end of March because of the pandemic. We were just both at home and we both realized how we missed the in person aspect of socializing with people in college.”

The duo put their brains together and spent two all-nighters creating this website, which they say is different from your typical friend meeting or dating sight.

Goldzweig tells WKRG News 5, “We make it very specific to what people are looking for. So people have used this for a bunch of different used cases, so it could be someone that is a little bit older so anyone from any different generation. Also, we host these virtual events where people can just talk and get to know each other, so they are able to build these real connections.”

While both thought it was something that might only help people at their university, it’s gone far beyond that. Connecting people you would never think of.

“The son of a New York City first responder when COVID was very serious over there, ” says Brickman. “With an elderly widow–they became really good friends and developed a grandmother/ grandson relationship.”

For them, they know Quarantine Buddy will go beyond just COVID-19 and it will help people during any lonely situation they are going through.

“I think it’s been really inspiring for both of us. We constantly get emails from people saying how much this has helped them and thanking us for helping them during this time and how they want to continue to keep using it after the pandemic is over and the country opens back up,” Goldzweig adds.

If you are nervous about trying out Quarantine Buddy, they say don’t be whatsoever because everyone on it is just as eager to socialize as you.

Their website has been a big hit in the South and have had about 40-thousand matches in Florida alone since starting in April. They work on it at least 8 hours a day five days a week.

Their upcoming goals are to keep expanding this hub and keep spreading some joy through these tough times. For more information, click here.