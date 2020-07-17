Colbert County Sheriff shares thoughts on mandatory face masks

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — With the announcement of an amended safer-at-home order from Governor Kay Ivey, law enforcement and municipal leaders across the state have weighed in with their thoughts on mandatory face masks.

In Colbert County, Sheriff Frank Williamson shared his thoughts first on social media, saying that his office will be encouraging everyone to follow the order. He does, however, have an opinion on law enforcement’s role in enforcing face masks.

“I think that the law enforcement—unless it’s a law, law enforcement doesn’t need to be involved,” Sheriff Williamson said.

He believes local businesses can control that more than his deputies can. Although, that’s not to say he isn’t in favor of people wearing face masks.

“As long as there’s science to prove it helps then, by all means, if it’s going to save a life, let’s do it,” the sheriff said.

He’s already been in contact with the Colbert County Health Department to find new ways to help educate the public.

“We’re going to try to get something going that we can start posting, maybe some updates on the sites, something to make people understand why, and to educate people as to what is this and what’s going on really with it,” the sheriff said. The sheriff stresses the importance of local leaders stepping up to help with that education.

For those who oppose wearing a mask, Williamson encourages them to focus less on themselves and more about others. “It’s loving your neighbor—caring about your fellow man,” Sheriff Williamson said.

The sheriff’s office isn’t openly supplying face masks to the public due to limited supplies, but if someone is in a position where they don’t have one, deputies will give them one.