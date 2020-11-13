Colbert County Schools to finish semester virtually

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Colbert County Schools will begin full-time virtual learning on Monday, November 16, and remain virtual through the end of the year.

The Colbert County EMA announced the change on its Facebook page Thursday evening.

The post says the district-wide change will remain in place until the start of second semester. The school system calendar shows that as January 7, 2021 for students.

Colbert County has seen a pretty significant increase in confirmed coronavirus cases recently. The Alabama Department of Public Health Dashboard shows Colbert County has increased by 501 cases in the last 14 days. The county, as a whole, has recorded a total of 2,155 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.