Clinics anticipate lower, later deliveries of antibody treatment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment continues to wane in abundance in the country, with north Alabama clinics and hospitals starting to see orders take longer to deliver.

With states now in control of delivery, ADPH has taken over how much it can afford to disperse to each clinic and hospital.

In north Alabama, David Collette from Huntsville Hospital Pharmacy says its immunocompromised patients still have enough supply to last through next week, but with orders taking 3-4 business days to be delivered, it offers anxiety especially at its Fever and Flu Clinic in Huntsville, should local demand rise even further due to positive cases.

“It’s definitely worrisome,” Collette says. “We want to be able to treat as many patients as possible, and we would hope not to cut back on that. So instead of being able to order just a little bit ahead, it’s now going to be hopefully just in time type delivery.”

Currently, about 30 patients at its Fever & Flu Clinic receive the treatment, but a few who come into the emergency room get it as well, but only if they are found to be eligible and the tenth day of infection hasn’t passed.

Alabama is currently one of seven states accounting for around 70 percent of the total supply of the infusion treatment, Collette says, which only shows that families with high-risk loved ones need to get vaccinated.