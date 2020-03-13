City of Madison announces changes to sports leagues, Senior Center & Municipal Court

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison has announced several changes because of the national outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Those changes include the following:

The Madison Assisted Ride System (MARS) transportation program is fully operational at the moment. Clients are asked to only schedule trips which are deemed essential. This status is subject to change.

Dublin Park is open and operational as of the moment. This status is subject to change.

Youth and adult sports leagues/programs have been suspended until March 29, 2020. There will be an evaluation of the status of each program at that time.

The Madison Senior Center will be closed until April 3, 2020. There will be an evaluation of the status of each program at that time. Homebound meals will be delivered as normal. Those Madison Senior Center clients needing a meal should call 256-830-1576. • Palmer Park will be closed to the public until April 3, 2020.

Dublin Park athletic fields will be closed to the public until April 3, 2020.

The remainder of March 2020 Municipal Court dates are rescheduled to the following:

March 19, 2020 court date will be continued to May 14, 2020

March 20, 2020 court date will be continued to May 15, 2020

March 26, 2020 court date will be continued to May 21, 2020

March 27, 2020 court date will be continued to May 22, 2020

The same court times will apply for the rescheduled May dates. For example – If you were scheduled for March 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., your new court date is May 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Defensive Driving School for March 18, 2020 will also be rescheduled for May 13,2020.