HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville is continuing to review operational procedures in response to the COVID-19 virus.

To keep up with the most updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health, the City of Huntsville is closing all of its recreation centers to the public effective immediately.

For the latest updates on the City of Huntsville’s COVID-19 response plan, please visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/COVID19​.