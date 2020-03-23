City of Decatur holding COVID-19 news conference Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Monday, the City of Decatur will be hosting a news conference addressing the latest COVID-19 outbreak updates that affect its residents.

It's been just over a week since the government started mandating closures of businesses and schools as well as quarantining and social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

People here in north Alabama and across the country are really starting to feel the impacts of this.

Monday at 10 a.m., Decatur city officials will hold a press conference to discuss modified work schedules for the City of Decatur.

They will also be discussing what services are still open and running.

WHNT News 19 will be there and we will stream it live on our website and Facebook page.

Here at WHNT, we know many local businesses throughout north Alabama are still up and running and we want to help people support them.

We are working to compile a list so people can easily find out what is open and what their modified business model is.

You can help us build our database by filling out a form letting us know about your local business and what you are offering.