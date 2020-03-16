City of Boaz closes multiple departments due to COVID-19 threat

BOAZ, Ala. – In a special meeting Monday morning, the City of Boaz announced multiple changes in regards to the coronavirus.

The Boaz Parks and Recreation Department, Old Mill Park, Boaz Public Library, and Boaz Senior Center will be closed until Apr. 1.

The Senior Center will still be delivering meals to homebound patrons and taking patrons to their doctor’s appointments.

Boaz Municipal Court will be closed until Apr. 16, and those with a court date need to call (256) 593-6476 to reschedule.

Anyone with questions about further changes can call City Hall at (256) 593-8105 or visit the City website and Facebook page for the latest information.