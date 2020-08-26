City: Downward trend can only continue with your continued support

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County COVID-19 briefing took a positive tone with a hard warning: the numbers are trending the right now…but that will only continue with your help.

David Spillers with Huntsville Hospital said all the numbers are trending the right direction, saying there are only 135 inpatients across the entire Huntsville Hospital system. Thirty-six of those patients are in the ICU.

He also said the number of employees out of work due to COVID complications is down significantly across the system as well.

Spillers said that he is a concerned about some of the images he’s seen from football games across the state. He said he certainly understands the want/need to go to football games, but asked people to remember to social distance and wear masks. He says that’s the only way the confirmed case numbers can continue their downward trend.

Mayor Tommy Battle had the same message. He wanted to make sure to thank everyone in Madison County for taking the guidance seriously. He said, “Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for wearing your masks. Thank you for staying separated. And, thank you for staying sanitized.”

Battle also had a reminder for college students who call Madison County home. He said that most of the threat of catching COVID-19 will come from off-campus activities. He said that’s why Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox took the action he did to stop the spread, and he hopes he won’t have to do anything similar here.