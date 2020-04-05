Churches continue to stream Sunday services online during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Social distancing and stay at home orders are not stopping pastors from reaching millions of households at one time, and there's a boom in church leaders taking their ministries to the world wide web.

If churches aren't live streaming, they're strongly making the effort, and if they're already doing it, then they're ahead of the game.

The Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville saw its online views triple these past few weeks.

Members who attended church before the pandemic probably didn't engage in the church's online content, but now they're contributing to the growing number of Americans streaming services in the comfort of their own homes.

Pastor Rusty Nelson says not being able to gather has caused his church to redefine how they do ministry.

"The future is - keep your footprint because now you're engaging people who would never walk into the door of your church so you don't want to alleviate that at all. This has been an opportunity."

The Rock Family Worship Center periodically uploads special teachings that you can check out on their website.

So will online viewership continue rising or will it trickle down when the pandemic is over?

The fact is that ministries are focused on spreading the Word of God either way.