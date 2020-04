Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Doctors on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis are under a tremendous amount of pressure.

A new four-legged staff member at Saint Louis University Hospital is helping to ease some of that stress.

Golden retriever Bennett is the hospital's Chief Snuggle Officer. No, really - that's his official title.

Doctors and nurses say he lights up the room every time he walks in and brings some comfort to an otherwise chaotic situation.