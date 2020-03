Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The COVID-19 coronavirus isn't stopping this little guy.

Wellington the Penguin took an adventure around the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, to meet all the animals he's never seen there before.

He's just one of several rock-hopper penguins who took a stroll through the aquarium, under the guidance of their keepers.

And, what's an adventure without a social media post? The staff says they're trying to get creative about animal enrichment during the aquarium's closure.