Changes may be coming to public restrooms

COVID-19 is not only impacting public places. We may start to see some changes in private spaces, too.

Restrooms aren’t exactly the best topic of conversation, especially early in the morning. But to avoid the spread of COVID-19, we may start seeing public restrooms changing.

The American Restroom Association believes that there are too many surfaces to touch and too little privacy in public bathrooms. It’s clear to see that many of them have wide-open spaces, and only have small partitions that separate the stalls.

Kathryn Anthony from the American Restroom Association says because of all this, restrooms are evolving and changing.

Businesses and organizations are also exploring ways to make bathrooms ‘safer’ as a result of COVID-19.

These companies are developing all sorts of touchless devices – from self-washing urinals to deeper sinks that control splashing.