Changes coming to Redstone Arsenal amid COVID-19 case in north Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - After news of a COVID-19 case in north Alabama, Redstone Arsenal is enacting some changes to public gathering and dining areas.

Those accessing the Arsenal can expect the following changes:

Guards will no longer physically handle Common Access Cards as commuters enter Redstone

Recreational Badge access and applications have been suspended

The Redstone Tax Center remains open to active duty personnel only

Religious services at the Bicentennial Chapel have been canceled until further notice

Several MWR activities are closed until further notice - bingo, the art and crafts shop, the auto shop, outdoor recreation, the library, the Pagano gym, and the Aquatic Center

Bowling Center activities are suspended; Strike Zone food service operations will continue as carry-out only

Redstone Arsenal-hosted community events through the middle of April have been canceled

Functions at the Summit, Overlook and Cliffs have been canceled

The Food truck corral (MSFC) has been suspended

Drug testing operations have been suspended

Facility cafeterias will continue normal operations; stand-alone eateries will transition to carry-out only.

Arsenal officials recommend that employees dining in cafeterias observe personal social distancing when ordering and dining in.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video