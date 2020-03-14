Changes coming to Redstone Arsenal amid COVID-19 case in north Alabama

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - After news of a COVID-19 case in north Alabama, Redstone Arsenal is enacting some changes to public gathering and dining areas.
Those accessing the Arsenal can expect the following changes:
- Guards will no longer physically handle Common Access Cards as commuters enter Redstone
- Recreational Badge access and applications have been suspended
- The Redstone Tax Center remains open to active duty personnel only
- Religious services at the Bicentennial Chapel have been canceled until further notice
- Several MWR activities are closed until further notice - bingo, the art and crafts shop, the auto shop, outdoor recreation, the library, the Pagano gym, and the Aquatic Center
- Bowling Center activities are suspended; Strike Zone food service operations will continue as carry-out only
- Redstone Arsenal-hosted community events through the middle of April have been canceled
- Functions at the Summit, Overlook and Cliffs have been canceled
- The Food truck corral (MSFC) has been suspended
- Drug testing operations have been suspended
- Facility cafeterias will continue normal operations; stand-alone eateries will transition to carry-out only.
Arsenal officials recommend that employees dining in cafeterias observe personal social distancing when ordering and dining in.