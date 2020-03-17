Changes coming to Huntsville Parks and Recreation facilities

Coronavirus

The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department is making adjustments in its day to day operations.

As of Tuesday, facilities will remain open on a modified schedule: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., giving time to perform deep cleans on the weekends. This applies to parks, rec centers, and pools, and children 15 or younger must be accompanied by a parent.

Weight rooms will remain closed, and individual training sessions and large group activities have all been canceled. Those include water therapy, water exercise and swim lesson classes, pickleball, youth softball, baseball, adult softball, and adaptive basketball. All are postponed until Apr. 5.

