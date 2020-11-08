Central North Alabama Health Services releases November COVID-19 testing schedule

FILE – In this May 23, 2020, file photo, a vehicle arrives at COVID-19 testing site at Steele Indian School Park, in Phoenix. Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the U.S. states, as states are rolling back lockdowns. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Central North Alabama Health Services will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing across Madison County Thursdays in November.

Testing takes place every Thursday (except Thanksgiving) from 9 a.m. until noon or capacity is reached.

The testing sites will be at the following locations:

November 12: New Market Clinic (110 Clinic Street, New Market)

November 19: Huntsville Family Health Center (751 Pleasant Row NW, Huntsville)

Tests are free to those without insurance and no co-pays will be charged to those with insurance.

No appointment is required, but they can be scheduled by calling (866) 497-4242.

Anyone getting tested should bring their ID and insurance card if they are insured.

For schedule updates, visit CNAHSI’s Facebook page or call (866) 497-4242.