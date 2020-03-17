CDC says to limit contact with animals if diagnosed with COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Information surrounding the COVID-19 disease is constantly changing, and recommendations for people across the world are too. And while taking care of themselves, many people are asking: "What about my pets?"

The spokesperson for No Kill Huntsville, Aubrie Kavanaugh says now, more than ever, is the time to be responsible for your animals.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says not much is known about COVID-19, but since animals can spread other diseases to people, it's important to consider that with this coronavirus also.

Although there have been no reports of pets or animals getting COVID-19, the CDC recommends that if you are sick with the virus, restrict contact with pets and animals, just like you would with people.

"Just like if you get the flu, don't be hugging and kissing all over your dog and cat and then other people in the house are doing the same thing, because then that way, your pet can be a transmitter just because maybe of something that's on their fur,” said Kavanaugh.

If you test positive for COVID-19, Kavanaugh says you may want to have someone you trust look after your pets temporarily, but don't fill the shelter.

"Just like we don't want hospitals to be overrun by people, we don't want our shelter to be overrun with pets because people are otherwise distracted,” said Kavanaugh. “So, make sure your pets are part of your preparedness plan."

The CDC says if you must take care of your pet while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with them and wear a face mask.