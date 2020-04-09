CDC releases new guidelines for essential workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - Officials say social distancing has been working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC released new guidelines to help keep essential workers on the job, even if they've been exposed to COVID-19.

The United States has largely been on pause in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak but many Americans have been working out-and-about, sometimes in close contact with people infected with COVID-19.

Federal and state officials are still urging all Americans to keep social distancing. Previous recommendations suggested self-isolating for 14 days now the CDC is changing that rule to get people back to work - faster.

The Director for the Centers for Disease Control said yesterday that people should take their temperature before they go to work, wear a face mask at all times, and practice social distancing.

"We want them not to share objects that would be touching their face, and we would like them not to congregate in break rooms, lunchrooms, and crowded places," said Dr. Robert Redfield, the Director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New guidelines for essential workers -

Do take your temperature before work.

Do wear a face mask at all times.

Do practice social distancing as work duties permit.

Don’t stay at work if you become sick

Don’t share headsets or objects used near face.

Don’t congregate in the break room or other crowded places.

The CDC also issued guidance for employers in essential industries -

Do take employees’ temperature and assess for symptoms prior to their starting work.

Do increase the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

Do increase air exchange in the building.

Do send sick workers home immediately.

Do test the use of face masks to ensure they don’t interfere with workflow.

The guidance is focused on when those workers can return to work after having been exposed to the new coronavirus.

The changes come as President Trump looks for ways to reopen the country.

Recent studies have suggested that somewhere around 10% of new infections might be sparked by contact with individuals who are infected but do not yet exhibit symptoms.