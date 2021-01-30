CDC issues federal mask mandate effective next week on planes, mass transit, taxis and trains

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- State health officials announced Friday that they are readying to expand the eligibility of those who are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but not everyone is happy about the decision.

"I just got livid. I just got so angry. The minute it came across my screen it's like how can they possibly do that when my 80-year-old mother is on two waiting lists and has been 3 or 4 weeks." said Cindy Walker of Monrovia.

Walker's mother's situation is unfortunately not unique. For weeks now the ADPH has been flooded with complaints by Alabamians either unable to get through on their vaccine hotline or still waiting for a callback.

"There's not any extra vaccine that goes along with that and it's still going to be challenging to get an appointment in a timely manner," said State Health Officer Scott Harris.

Despite those circumstances, the ADPH is still moving ahead with plans to allow Alabamians 65 and older, as well as a larger group of frontline workers, to sign up for the vaccine.

"You know telling hundreds of thousands of Alabamians that they can't, that they're not eligible for the vaccine when all of their neighbor states are giving it to that population, is you know, not a situation that we can sustain forever," said Dr. Harris.

Meanwhile, Walker is worried that her mother, who suffers from a number of pre-existing conditions, will get pushed aside or forgotten by the ADPH.

"I called two numbers. They could not give me any help. Could not get through to the vaccine line," said Walker.

At the moment, health officials say all COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the ADPH are fully booked through March.