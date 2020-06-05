CDC director says protests could lead to another wave of COVID-19 cases, says anyone at protests should get tested

As protests continue to happen across the country, health officials fear it could set the stage for a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

CDC Director Robert Redfield says the risk for contraction of the virus is higher in larger cities that haven’t controlled the outbreaks. He also recommends anyone who was at a protest should get tested for the virus.

While some protesters wear masks, there’s minimal distancing within the crowds – something we saw even here during protests in north Alabama, and because tear gas has been used, he says it can help increase the spread because it can cause individuals to cough.

Thursday, the CDC predicted more than 127,000 deaths in the country by June 27. While data projects a decline in weekly COVID-19 related deaths, that number could change if the virus spreads among protesters.