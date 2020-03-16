Catholic churches are making changes amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Amid concerns of spreading the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, mass is looking a little different for parishioners of St. Mary of the Visitation in downtown Huntsville.

Last week the Bishop of Birmingham in Alabama, who oversees all Catholic churches in the top half of the state, issued a letter calling for certain precautions to be taken during mass.

These precautions allow for a certain class of people to not attend mass at all.

“He did not dispense us from the obligation to keep holy the Sabbath, we just don’t have to attend mass," said parishioner John Jaap.

This applies to people over the age of 65, those that are ill, and those that are tending to the ill.

“I have a moral obligation to keep the Sabbath holy and he has suggested other ways that people can do that," Father Bill Kelly said.

And in doing their best to maintain space between people, this church community is feeling the difference, especially in missing normal greetings during the sign of peace.

“The absence of doing a handshake, or a hug in the case of some people, is noticeable to us," Jaap said. "We notice that that’s missing.”

Holy water fonts that usually hold holy water are now dry. They're used by parishioners as they enter and exit the church to dip their fingers and make the sign of the cross, but they'll remain empty until further notice to prevent the spread of sickness.

The Bishop of Birmingham also discontinued the use of the chalice filled with wine to drink what represents the Blood of Christ. The cup is usually shared by the congregation, but they’ll no longer drink from it at all.

The Body of Christ, represented by a thin wafer during Communion, will still be received by hand.

In an abundance of caution and concern for the public’s health, these changes to mass will remain in place until the Bishop revokes them.