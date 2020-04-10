California family builds Target and Starbucks playsets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need a Target run? Maybe a skinny vanilla latte?

In an effort to stay at home, one family in California decided to bring their two favorite places to go to them and built a mini version of the two right inside their house.

The couple's daughters Mila and Madilyn would frequent the two stores, but here at home, Mila became her own barista and even the employee of the month at Target.

"It may seem a little bit extra, said father Diego Gonzalez, "but for me, at the end of the day, watching them play and enjoy it and us knowing that we put it together as a family means everything to me."

The couple built the play areas from scratch, and even had their local stores donate a few items to help authenticate the experience, like the green Starbucks aprons.

And the Starbucks even features real food - though you may have to skip the coffee for an apple juice.