Brother drives over 500 miles to donate masks to his sister in North Carolina

A brother drove more than 500 miles to deliver N95 masks to his sister.

Joshua and a friend traveled the 500+ miles from Brick, New Jersey to High Point, North Carolina to deliver masks from his employer, Vivint Solar.

Joshua’s sister Alexis is a registered nurse at a health facility in North Carolina that only treats COVID-19 patients. He delivered 350 N95 masks to Alexis and her coworkers.

Joshua suggested his sister’s medical center after his company announced it planned to donate masks to a place in need.