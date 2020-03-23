Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama to help feed students during coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama transformed it's after school food programs into quick "grab-n-go" meal sites for students who need meals.

The Boys and Girls Club will be providing both drive-thru and delivery services.

They will also include "brain snacks" inside each food package, which are fun, educational activities.

They closed 15 clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You do not need to be a member of the boys and girls club to receive a meal package.

For more information, click here.

Grab-N-Go Food Distribution Sites -

3rd Street Club in Decatur

Contact: 256-353-8782

Pickup Times:3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Athens Club in Athens

Contact:256-232-4298

Pickup Times:3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Ben Sanford Club in Scottsboro

Contact: 256-259-3405

Pickup Times:10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Cavalry Club in Huntsville

Contact: 256-270-8953

Pickup Times:5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

James A Lane Club in Huntsville

Contact: 256-536-1596

Pickup Times:2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Priceville Boys & Girls Club in Decatur

Contact: 256-686-1915

Pickup Times:2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Seminole Club in Huntsville

Contact: 256-564-7018

Pickup Times: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Sparkman Homes Club in Huntsville

Contact: 256-539-5607

Pickup Times: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm