Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama to help feed students during coronavirus outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama transformed it's after school food programs into quick "grab-n-go" meal sites for students who need meals.
The Boys and Girls Club will be providing both drive-thru and delivery services.
They will also include "brain snacks" inside each food package, which are fun, educational activities.
They closed 15 clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
You do not need to be a member of the boys and girls club to receive a meal package.
Grab-N-Go Food Distribution Sites -
3rd Street Club in Decatur
Contact: 256-353-8782
Pickup Times:3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Athens Club in Athens
Contact:256-232-4298
Pickup Times:3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Ben Sanford Club in Scottsboro
Contact: 256-259-3405
Pickup Times:10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Cavalry Club in Huntsville
Contact: 256-270-8953
Pickup Times:5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
James A Lane Club in Huntsville
Contact: 256-536-1596
Pickup Times:2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Priceville Boys & Girls Club in Decatur
Contact: 256-686-1915
Pickup Times:2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Seminole Club in Huntsville
Contact: 256-564-7018
Pickup Times: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Sparkman Homes Club in Huntsville
Contact: 256-539-5607
Pickup Times: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm