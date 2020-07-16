Boaz City Schools releases reopening plan

BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz City Schools have until the end of the month to choose whether their student will take part in online learning this year.

Enrollment in the district’s virtual school has to be done by July 30. Parents can learn more about the program and enroll their student at this link. All K-12 students have the option this year, the district said; in previous years high school students have had the option.

In-person class will resume for students Aug. 20.

Students who enroll in the virtual option will have to remain in that option for the whole 9-week grading period.

More information, including information about social distancing, extracurricular activities and sanitation protocols, can be found on the Boaz City Schools website.